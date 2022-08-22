Cathy Yan Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cathy Yan is trading Harley Quinn for psychotherapist dream detectives. That is, the Birds of Prey director has signed on to executive produce and direct the live-action series Paprika, based on the Yasutaka Tsutsui novel of the same name, Deadline reports. The late animator Satoshi Kon previously adapted the book into a 2006 film, his final completed feature-length project before his death in 2010. The techno thriller follows researcher Atsuko Chiba, a psychotherapist who studies dream interventions to treat mental disorders in the future. She takes the alter ego of Paprika to invade her patients’ dreams with a device that is eventually stolen, allowing the perpetrator to wreak widespread havoc. Amazon Studios and Hivemind are attached to the project with Yan’s producing partner, Ash Sarohia, under the Rewild banner. While it is unclear when production might begin on the series, Yan’s fall is already stacked. She’s up for a directing Emmy for her work on the Succession episode “The Disruption,” and her next movie, The Freshening, is reportedly coming down the pipe. Birds of Prey, we will avenge you.