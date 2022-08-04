Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network Is Moving to a New Home

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Update, Thursday, August 4 at 10:05 p.m.: Looks like the Gaineses have finally closed on their latest house. Per Variety, select titles from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will come to HBO Max on September 30. The couple will reportedly have their own “curated” content page featuring all five seasons of Fixer Upper, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, and more. The timing isn’t too surprising, especially since we now know that HBO Max and Discovery+ are planning a summer wedding. (Magnolia Network launched on Discovery+ last year and moved under the control of the HBO team this April.) Industry sources also told Variety that the Gaines will give their century-old Texas castle a makeover for a new series, Fixer Upper: The Castle. The show is currently set to premiere on October 14 on HBO Max, as well as the linear Magnolia Network and Discovery+. Reportedly, even as more Magnolia Network titles are gradually added to HBO Max, they will still also be available on Discovery+. Per Warner Bros. Discovery’s official description of the differences between the services, we guess that means Magnolia viewers can decide whether they want to identify with the home of fandoms or the home of, uh, ‘genredoms.’

Original story published April 8, 2022 follows.

HBO has gained the Gaineses. Per Variety, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network will now be overseen by HBO. Magnolia, the lifestyle brand home to a bunch of modern-farmhouse aesthetic content (and, okay, some non-Gaines shows too), is jointly owned by the couple and Discovery. This move comes as Discovery has officially acquired WarnerMedia, with Warner Bros. Discovery set to launch on April 11. So what does this all mean? Will viewers be able to stream the high-schoolers on Euphoria alongside the houses on Magnolia? We don’t actually know for sure yet. Magnolia’s president, Allison Page, will now report to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. But Magnolia currently has a channel under Discovery’s lineup and its own streaming app on Discovery Plus. Discovery has said it ultimately plans to combine Discovery Plus and HBO Max into one platform. Until then, viewers will have to wait to see which of the streaming service will provide them with their Fixer Upper fix.