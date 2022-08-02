Chris Rock to Continue Being Hated by Everybody

Tyler James Williams in Everybody Hates Chris. Photo: Peacock/YouTube

Comedian, actor, and recent goat recipient Chris Rock is set to return to TV as the narrator and executive producer of Everybody Still Hates Chris. A “reimagined animated” version of Rock’s live-action sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which concluded its run in 2009, the show will feature “Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s,” according to a new release. Tyler James Williams, who played young Rock in the original show, has presumably aged out of the role and is likely too busy racking up Emmy nominations for playing Gregory on Abbott Elementary to reprise the character. Sanjay Shah, known for his work on other adult animated series like South Park and Central Park, will be showrunning the series. He once pranked someone by giving them a goat, something Rock is all too familiar with.

A joint production between MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS Studios, and 3 Arts Entertainment, Everybody Still Hates Chris has been ordered straight to series and will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. It is in line with MTV’s recent renewed interest in adult animation, alongside its recent reboot of Beavis and Butt-Head and upcoming Daria spinoff movie Jodie. Only time will tell whether the pilot episode of the show will include footage of the infamous incident where Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, with a winking voice-over that says, “See? Even Will Smith hates me.”