Chris Rock Says He Was Asked to Host the 2023 Oscars, But Refused

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Will Smith won’t be allowed into the Oscars for the next decade, but Chris Rock isn’t taking any chances. Everybody hates Chris, we suppose? Per The Arizona Republic, Rock said at a Sunday night show in Phoenix that he was asked to host the 2023 Oscars, but rejected the offer. In case you somehow missed it, Smith slapped Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Apparently, that made the awards ceremony feel like a crime scene to Rock. The comedian explained his decision to not host the event by referencing the murder of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, joking that it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she ate her last meal before being stabbed to death. Rock added that he also turned down a post-slap offer to star in a Super Bowl commercial, so we imagine that we were spared from an ad where he winked and said that a product slapped.