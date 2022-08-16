Wait, How Many Homes Has Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Sold?

Chrishell Stause. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As loyal and casual viewers alike know, Selling Sunset is not a show about real estate — it’s a show about the drama in the personal lives of a bunch of rich Angelenos who just happen to all work at the same real-estate firm. But how much do they just happen to work? Chrishell Stause turned heads with an interview for W Magazine’s 2022 “W TV Portfolio,” in which she revealed she’d done a whopping “seven deals so far in real estate.” (“As of June,” she added, leaving the door open for an extremely successful summer.) “It’s not a ton of deals,” Stause explained. Many fans assumed she was referring to her entire career. “I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t,” the Netflix star continued. “I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.”

This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here @people 🙄🙄 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) August 16, 2022

That’d be an abysmal number of all-career deals for someone who’s played a real-estate agent on TV since March 2019 and had experience in the field before that. But Stause later clarified on Twitter that she meant seven “this YEAR,” despite the W quote conveniently leaving that out. (She’s used to debunking myths about her career.) As for the holdup, the former soap-opera star told the magazine she wanted to get back to scripted work. “I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back [to shooting],” Stause added. Guess she’s not flipping any megamansions anytime soon.