Reliable Sources at CNN Say Reliable Sources Is Done

No longer Reliable Sources. Photo: David McNew/Newsmakers

Is Warner Bros. Discovery’s foot not tired from giving so many projects (and people) the boot? CNN, which is under the media conglomerate, will end Reliable Sources on Sunday, August 21. “As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company,” the company said in a statement. “We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

The show, which analyzes the American news media, has been hosted by Stelter since 2013. During his tenure, he added a six-day-a-week newsletter and often sparked the ire of conservatives for his commentary on Fox News and coverage of Donald Trump. Reliable Sources celebrated its 30th anniversary on air this year. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said in a statement to NPR, promising that he would have more to say during the show’s last episode. Reportedly, CNN chief Chris Licht gave Stelter the news yesterday. We can’t imagine that Stelter was too shocked; after all, he’s been covering (the coverage of) the Discovery deal and what it means for CNN. He also had a show on CNN+ (RIP), so he’s probably used to the feeling.