Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: The Valley Is Still at War

When you get bored of rewatching My Cousin Vinny, a new Ralph Macchio project is on the way. Namely, season five of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series that serves as a sequel to the original Karate Kid films. The new season will follow what happens after the “shocking results” of season four’s All Valley Tournament. “Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” says the press release. “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.” Additionally, the release ominously notes, “The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning.” World War Karate debuts globally on September 9 on Netflix, starring William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), and more. A 2021 Emmy nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series, Cobra Kai, tune in with honor.

