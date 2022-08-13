Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32

Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died at the age of 32, according to Comedy Central and All Def comedy. A cause of death has not been made public. Ray gained popularity online for his viral comedy videos like “Making a Song Challenge” and “Tinder Challenge” for All Def Comedy. Born and raised in West LA, he was a rising star who appeared on shows like Wild ’N Out, Messyness, and Pause With Sam Jay. Comedy Central confirmed the news Friday night, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Fans went online to remember their favorite jokes from Ray, especially ones that became popular memes. “What are you doing out here with all this ass? Double cheeked up on a Thursday afternoon, hella ass. The sun is still out, my n- - - -,” joked Ray as D’Carlo Watkins in “Confessions of a Transgender Gangster.” Comedians like Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and World War III’s Katt Williams expressed their condolences on Ray’s Instagram page. “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy,” wrote Brunson, who also wished him a Happy Birthday on the same post just two weeks earlier.

All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay pic.twitter.com/Ce7snCtqPD — All Def (@AllDef) August 13, 2022

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

BRO NOT TEDDY 💔 😢 MY DOG WAS SO EFFORTLESS WIT IT HOMIE WAS FALL OUT *HILARIOUS* TALKIN ABOUT THE MOST REGULAR SHIT SMFH — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 13, 2022

rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray gave us "You 36". "You are GOOD". "Double cheeked up"... These are staples in the culture. Bro is gonna live forever. Rest in peace. — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth. @TeamTeddyRay pic.twitter.com/IINKJcVjob — Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 13, 2022

Dawg, Teddy Ray? Fuck bro. RIP — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray was one of my first comedy friends. He was pure joy and treated me like family. He made me laugh until I cried regularly, effortlessly. His energy was infectious.



Every second I spent with him was magical and I’m so grateful. I will miss him for the rest of my life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOyIEJwKSW — Jessica Michelle Singleton (@JMScomedy) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray Stay at Home Sunday Sermons, let me know my boy got eternal life. — Los PopaVitch (@KarlousM) August 13, 2022

RIP my nigga Teddy Ray 😔 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) August 12, 2022

Damn bro RIP Teddy Ray too many young ones gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/NYTJK2R2bN — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) August 13, 2022