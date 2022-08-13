Comedian and Actor Teddy Ray Dead at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died at the age of 32, according to Comedy Central and All Def comedy. A cause of death has not been made public. Ray gained popularity online for his viral comedy videos like “Making a Song Challenge” and “Tinder Challenge” for All Def Comedy. Born and raised in West LA, he was a rising star who appeared on shows like Wild ’N Out, Messyness, and Pause With Sam Jay. Comedy Central confirmed the news Friday night, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Fans went online to remember their favorite jokes from Ray, especially ones that became popular memes. “What are you doing out here with all this ass? Double cheeked up on a Thursday afternoon, hella ass. The sun is still out, my n- - - -,” joked Ray as D’Carlo Watkins in “Confessions of a Transgender Gangster.” Comedians like Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and World War III’s Katt Williams expressed their condolences on Ray’s Instagram page. “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy,” wrote Brunson, who also wished him a Happy Birthday on the same post just two weeks earlier.