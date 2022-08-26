Confess, Fletch Trailer: We’ve Got Something Jon Hamm Could Investigate

Journalists have a lot on their plate. From low salaries to the omnipresent threat of layoffs, those who choose a path in media aren’t exactly expecting smooth sailing. Jon Hamm’s character in the upcoming crime comedy Confess, Fletch knows this very well. “I was an investigative reporter. It’s an occupation that’s been cheapened by the digital age,” he says in the trailer. “Like president.” Fletcher, whom we first see floating about on a shabby fishing boat, heads out of retirement for one last job at the behest of his schoolyard-joke-cracking editor (John Slattery, in a Mad Men reunion). There’s a story worth investigating: Someone stole some rich man’s Picasso, valued at $20 million, a theft that left a woman dead at the scene. And it’s a serious crime packaged in an unserious film. The password to the encrypted police report, for example? “Go f yourself.” High jinks ensue after an intrepid detective (Roy Wood Jr.) arrests Fletcher for the very murder the journalist is trying to solve. But who cares who killed the girl? It’s about getting a good story. “If you did kill that girl, do the right thing,” Fletch’s editor says over beers at a dive bar. “And give me an exclusive.” Based on the title character that was created by author Gregory Mcdonald and played by Chevy Chase in Fletch (1985), Confess, Fletch co-stars Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, and Marcia Gay Harden. Catch it in theaters and on digital September 16 … if you can.

