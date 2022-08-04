DC Will ‘Reset’ With a Marvel-esque 10-Year Plan

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures & DC Comics

Warner Bros. may have clipped Batgirl’s wings, but we’ve apparently still got at least a decade of DC movies ahead of us. “We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business with a focus,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during an August 4 call with shareholders. “There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.” He added that the new approach will be “very similar” to the strategy that Disney has taken with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Zaslav, the hope is to capitalize off the success of titles like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman to encourage sustainable long-term growth. “And as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality,” he said. “We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready. We’re not going to release a film to make the quarter.” The CEO confirmed that the company is currently working on several DC films, including Black Adam, Shazam 2… and yes, Ezra Miller’s The Flash. “We’ve seen ‘em,” Zaslav said. “We think they’re terrific, and we think we can make them even better.” To be fair, it doesn’t seem likely that he’d suggest otherwise to a group of investors, but there you have it.