Desus Nice hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and no Kid Mero. Nice guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Mondau, one of the multitudes of guest hosts taking the stage while Kimmel is on vacation this summer. For Nice, this was notable not only as an opportunity to be on national TV but also as the first major gig he’s had without his former partner in entertainment, the Kid Mero. The duo broke up earlier this year, reportedly over a manager, but now Nice is ready to be seen as an individual. In his solo monologue, Nice made a few references to his past work on Desus & Mero, mostly through the lens of talking about the network it was on, Showtime. He dropped at least three f-bombs, attributing that tendency to a Showtime-trained knowledge that he can say whatever he wants (not true on ABC, but hey). He also referenced being “fired from Showtime,” which was a bit surprising since the impression many got was the show had ended because of Nice and Mero no longer wanting to work together. Still, if you worried Nice had changed at all, by the end of the segment he was still fighting various L.A.-ers over the dominance of New York, so the Bodega Boy experience is intact.

