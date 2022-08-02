Dev Patel Takes Aussie Justice Into His Own Hands, Tries to Stop a Stabbing

Photo: James Veysey/BIFA/Shutterstock

One day, the accumulated violence and wrath of the world will foam up about our waists, and all of Australia will look up and shout “Save us!” and Dev Patel will whisper, “Okay, I mean sure, I’ll try.” Specifically, on Monday, August 1, the Green Knight actor leapt into action to try to break up a knife fight he witnessed outside of a convenience store in Adelaide, Australia. 7NEWS South Australia reports that Patel, his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and their friends witnessed a violent fight between a man and a woman that escalated to the woman allegedly stabbing the man in the chest. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” said Patel’s reps, and while he couldn’t prevent the stabbing, “they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.” The man was sent to the hospital and the woman was arrested on the spot and charged with aggravated assault. Patel’s reps said that despite putting his neck on the line, there are “no heroes” in this story.

Patel’s reps took this opportunity to advocate for systemic criminal-justice reform and prison-alternative solutions, because Patel’s brand stays enlightened. “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” his reps said. “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.” Chivalric, brave, and further proof that Patel should just be a knight for real.