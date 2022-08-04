Hulu’s Devil in the White City Casts Angel Keanu Reeves

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

It’s finally happening, y’all. According to People, the angel and possible immortal known as Keanu Reeves will star in Hulu’s upcoming series Devil in the White City, which is based on the book of a similar name by Erik Larson. This is big news for Reeves, since it’s his first major U.S. television role, but it’s possibly even bigger news for Leonardo DiCaprio, who owns the film rights for the book and has been waiting since 2010 for a project to come to fruition. DiCaprio will executive produce alongside Reeves and Martin Scorsese. Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw will write the script, while Little Field director Todd Field will direct.

Set against the backdrop of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, Devil in the White City follows Dr. H. H. Holmes, the real-life con artist who’s been called America’s first serial killer. Reeves will play Daniel H. Burnham, the chief architect who was in charge of the fairgrounds where Holmes created his infamous “Murder Castle.” It’s not clear yet who will play Holmes — DiCaprio was previously attached to the role back when it was being floated as a movie adaptation, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he is not expected to appear on screen in this series. But there’s no need to feel too sad for DiCaprio. He’s evidently been exploring his mass murderer options.