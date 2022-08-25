HuffPost Contributor Begs You to Read Her 2010 Blog

Photo: Getty Images

On August 25, HuffPost contributor Sanela Diana Jenkins finally issued a statement regarding the online harassment her fans aimed at Garcelle Beauvais’s 14-year-old-son, Jax — but only after she was accused of hiring bots to attack the teenager. “Please read [the] article I wrote in 2010,” she captioned an Instagram post. ”Link is in bio. It might give you more insight into who I am as person and as a mother.” Jenkins continued, finally getting to the point: “I am appalled at recent comments aimed at the child of one of my fellow RHOBH cast members. No one should be treated this way, especially children. Sadly, this was not the first time RHOBH children have been attacked. This has to stop. Leave our kids alone.” Around the same time, Bravo also finally released a statement, arriving hours after WWHL debuted this really pivotal video of a few housewives imitating Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theaters commercial.

In Jenkins’s IG post, she shared screenshots from her 2010 HuffPost article titled “Civil War or Genocide? Ask the Mothers of Srebrenica” — an article about the Bosnia and Herzegovina town’s 1995 massacre and how she “didn’t know (not truly) the difference between war and genocide, between aggression and ethnic cleansing” until visiting. One line from a passage she shared on Instagram reads: “I was a sister once. I am a daughter. I am a mother.”

And included this piece from an article: #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bdg3uFFV9z — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 24, 2022

So what happened? Everything really started to spiral on August 21, after Jenkins tried to accuse Beauvais of “ridiculing” her miscarriage and “mocking” her. Beauvais responded on Twitter, denying the accusation. “I would never ridicule another woman over a miscarriage. I have had 3 miscarriages. I don’t wish that on anyone EVER !!!!,” she wrote. “[E]veryone needs to calm down.”

The two housewives had a thorny start earlier this season, sparked by Jenkins getting defensive over misspelling Beauvais’s name in a text, and later when Beauvais deemed her “uneducated” after Jenkins feuded with a Bravo stan account. Now kids are involved, as “fans” seemingly in favor of Jenkins have gone after not only Beauvais but her son in a multitude of DMs and comments. But as more harassment started to appear on Jax’s social media, people began suggesting Jenkins “paid for bot accounts to go after” Beauvais and her family.

Diana Jenkins hired a bunch of Karen bots to spam Garcelle’s 14yo son. Look at these disgusting comments. Usually I’d cover their names but since they’re just bots, go after them. pic.twitter.com/eruHGkNkVk — Yuni_Kitten GO DODGERS (@Yuni_Kitten) August 23, 2022

This is DEFINITELY coming from a cast member OR these bots were paid by a cast member... Either way it’s fucking disgusting and we’re on to you. #RHOBH — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 24, 2022

@modernfamz17/Instagram

Jenkins has not responded to the bot claims.

Bots aside, Beauvais and supporting housewives Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards all shared similar messages to fans and haters alike: Leave children of the housewives alone. Beauvais also shared a message on her Instagram Story “From Jax” and thanked the non-bots for their support.

As for Jenkins, apart from sharing Bravo’s black-squared message, she is currently promoting her birthday and her “lifestyle” beverage company, Neuro Drinks, while on an elaborate vacation in Hawaii.