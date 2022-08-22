Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee, More Disney+ IP

If you see this beautiful insect, please kill it. Photo: Disney+/YouTube

Mamma mia, look how they massacred my boy. Pinocchio, the impish puppet star at the center of one of the most critically revered and universally beloved films in the history of animation, is now rendered in CGI, doing a little shimmy-shake on real cobblestone. This tiny glimpse at Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio remake is one of many titles coming to Disney+ teased in the streaming service’s latest teaser for Disney+ Day on September 8. The titles include:

-Screaming goat movie Thor: Love and Thunder

-Something called Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

-Brand-extension exercise Cars on the Road

-More She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Call us when they add the back half of Bluey season three.