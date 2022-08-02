king of surprises

Drake Shows Off Virgil Abloh’s Maybach in ‘Sticky’ Music Video

Drake did not leave fans hanging after postponing his reunion show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the October World Weekend festival due to testing positive for COVID-19. In his music video for Honestly, Nevermind’s “Sticky,” Drake montages his favorite moments on land and at sea (unfortunately not air); he shows off his yacht as “FREE YSL” pops up on the screen. The surprise video is a combination of footage from Montreal, Miami, Sweden, and Saint-Tropez and is directed by Theo Skudra. He also shows off a Maybach electric car designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The unannounced drop is keeping the theme of the album; Drake dropped his seventh studio Honestly, Nevermind unexpectedly on June 17th. What more surprises could Drake have in store? After producing a movie, becoming a Backstreet Boy, and reposting a pic with Taylor Swift, there’s no telling his next move.

