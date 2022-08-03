Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ellen Pompeo is stepping away from her on-camera duties at Grey’s Anatomy, in order to star in an untitled project at Hulu. Per Deadline, Pompeo will be scaling back her appearances on Grey’s to eight episodes, but will continue to narrate and EP the show. But the bulk of her time will be spent on the real life Orphan show for Hulu. Kristine and Michael Barnett adopted Natalia Grace in 2010, only to abandon her after claiming that Natalia was actually an adult con artist. The true story happened after 2009’s Orphan, but has eerie parallels (or that’s where Kristine and Michael got the idea, it’s unclear). Pompeo has decided we need a Hulu series about the case with less horror overtones and more true crime/prestige scam drama sheen on it. The script was created and written by The Affair’s Katie Robbins. Pompeo will play the mother. It is her first non-Grey’s acting role since 2005’s Life of the Party.