Elton John’s Husband Thought of the Britney Spears Collab

Six years and the end of a conservatorship later, Britney Spears has put out her first single in a long time. Teaming up with Sir Elton John, Spears returned to music with “Hold Me Closer.” But it was just the duo who worked together on the tiny dancer remix. In a “you should drop the ‘the’ in ‘The Facebook’” moment, Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, helped shape the course of the “Tiny Dancer” and “The One” remix. When John began working on the song, Furnish had a suggestion. “He said it would be wonderful for Britney Spears to do it,” John shared. “I said, that’s a pretty amazing idea. She hadn’t done anything for so long. I’d been following what’s been happening to her for a long time.”

Spears has been soaking in the success of the song, literally. “Hello Sir Elton John, we are like, number one in 40 countries!” said Spears in a video to Twitter. “I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever! And I hope you’re well.”