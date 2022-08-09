Kenan Thompson Will Kindly Host the 2022 Emmy Awards

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Just weeks after the Emmys made the bold choice to not nominate Kenan Thompson for his rightful Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for Saturday Night Live, it has been announced that Thompson will be the host of the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12. Thompson himself has six nominations to his name, including three nominations for his acting on SNL and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on his now canceled show Kenan. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” said Thompson in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.” We have no confirmation on what Thompson’s favorite shows include, but we’re assuming he’s talking about Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey because she’s a goddamn star!

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, executive vice-president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.” This marks a good time to be Kenan Thompson, as he will also be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month. He’s clearly having fun, going so far as to suggest that SNL should end when Lorne Michaels retires. You fool! SNL can only be outlived by Cher.