Eugenio Derbez to Undergo ‘Complicated Surgery’ Following Accident

Eugenio Derbez. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Eugenio Derbez, the Mexican television and film actor who starred in the Oscar-winning movie CODA, will undergo a “complicated surgery” after he sustained injuries from an accident. His wife, the pop star and actress Alessandra Rosaldo, announced the news in a statement posted on Instagram on August 29. According to a translation from Variety, Rosaldo said the actor had an accident in which he suffered “delicate” injuries a couple of days ago, without sharing details. He is currently doing “fine.” “The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” she wrote. “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.” The actor recently starred in the Hulu film The Valet and Apple TV+’s Acapulco, the latter of which returns for a second season in October. “Thank you for always being close to us,” Rosaldo ended her statement. “I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”