Ezra Miller Is Being Treated for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

It seems like Ezra Miller finally wants to stop adding more allegations to their controversy-ridden career. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” The Flash star said in a statement provided to Variety by a representative. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

This apology comes a little over a week after the actor was charged with felony burglary. Previously, they have been accused of housing a mother and her young children in unsafe conditions, harassing a friend, choking a fan, leading a cult, and grooming a teenage activist. Miller has also been arrested twice in Hawaii, including once for second degree assault. A source close to Warner Bros. told Variety that the studio supports Miller’s decision to seek professional treatment. So far, it doesn’t appear that any of the allegations have impacted The Flash’s theatrical release, which is scheduled for June 23, 2023. Since the movie will reportedly lay some important groundwork for future DC movies, Warner Bros. has some incentive for public opinion of Miller to improve. And let’s not forget that the actor also stars in the Fantastic Beasts franchise … perhaps the real feat of magic is that there might still be two more of those movies left to go.