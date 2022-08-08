Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At this point, it’s starting to feel a little bit like Ezra Miller is playing Mad Libs with controversy. Pick an allegation, pick a location … is any combination off-limits? According to a Vermont State Police report, the star of The Flash has now been charged with the offense of felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Stamford, Vermont. Allegedly, Miller took several bottles of alcohol from a home on May 1 while the owners were away. Police say probable cause was found after they reviewed surveillance video and collected statements. Miller was issued a citation on August 7, and they are scheduled to appear in court on September 26.

Miller has known ties to Vermont, having been accused earlier this summer of housing a mother and her young children in unsafe conditions at their 96-acre farm in the state. In the past couple of years, Miller has racked up multiple allegations, including for choking a fan at a bar in Iceland and harassing a friend at her apartment in Berlin. They have also been arrested twice in Hawaii (once for disorderly conduct and once for second-degree assault), are rumored to be leading a cult, and have been accused of grooming an 18-year-old activist. But if the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery is to be believed, the Flash movie is still happening with Miller as the lead. That press tour is certainly bound to be interesting.