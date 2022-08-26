Matt Shakman, WandaVision Director, in Talks to Helm Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Matt Shakman. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

As Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie chugs along, it’s snatching up more talent into its forcefield. The latest news about the Phase Six Marvel entry came on August 26: Deadline reports that Matt Shakman — the director behind the Emmy-nominated critical and commercial success WandaVision — may be pulled into the fold. Sources tell the site that Shakman is in early talks with the behemoth that is Marvel, though rumors have been circulating for weeks that he’s the one the execs want. Insiders say a deal hasn’t yet been inked, but discussions are heading in the right direction. That being said, Shakman wasn’t always the first choice. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts left the project in the spring, saying he needed a break from super-people. For Shakman, though, the Marvel Cinematic stuff is still sorta new — he previously directed episodes of Succession, Game of Thrones, Fargo, Mad Men, and even Ugly Betty and Everybody Hates Chris (among many others), so he probably isn’t super over it, yet.