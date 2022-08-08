Joe Keery and Lamorne Morris Are the New Boys in Fargo Season 5

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani have been added to the cast of the upcoming season of Fargo. They join previously announced cast members Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Keery, best known for his work on Stranger Things as resident hot boy Steve, will be playing the role of Gator Tillman. Morris, the beautifully weird puzzle maniac Winston in New Girl, will be playing Witt Farr. Moorjani is currently Kamala on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and will take on Indira Olmstead in the anthology series’ upcoming fifth season. Along with some sick character names, this season of Fargo will follow an ensemble cast of characters who are a part of a murder investigation set in 2019.

Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) are joining this season as Roy, Dot, and Lorraine, but only their names are known, and the specific character details are currently under wraps. Based on the season’s premise, it’s likely Hamm thinks he’s married to someone — but who? Is it Temple? Or maybe Leigh? Or it’s [insert your name here] for a fanfiction-inspired season twist? Hopefully, it’s one long buildup to the greatest Borat-inspired “My wife!” joke.

This post has been updated.