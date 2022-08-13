FBI Says Rust Gun Could Not Fire Without Trigger Pull

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The gun that was used in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust last year in New Mexico could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to an FBI forensic report. The report’s findings contradict Alec Baldwin’s prior claims that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin has also repeatedly stated that he believed that the weapon was “cold,” without live ammunition. The FBI’s accidental discharge testing, however, found that the firearm used in the shooting, a .45 Colt (.45 Long Colt) caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver, could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. The report elaborates that with the hammer of the gun in the quarter- and half-cock positions, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.” Further, with the hammer fully cocked, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.” The report did not address why a live bullet was in the firearm used in the shooting, which is still under investigation with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Representatives for Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the production’s armorer, have not responded to the report.