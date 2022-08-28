Fergie Flies ‘First Class’ to the MTV VMAs

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Fergie is beating the private jet carbon emission allegations! She flew commercial with Jack Harlow, Saucy Santana, Lil Nas X, and more to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. She made a surprise appearance in the host-slash-rapper’s VMAs performance, swooping in to assist on “First Class,” which samples her 2007 spelling bee bop “Glamorous.” And Fergie’s feature made the stage all the more fergilicious — decked out in a silver shimmering minidress and black feather boa stamped with the obligatory “First Class” in red opposite Harlow’s black sequined top. She brought the audience to their feet before rapping the first verse of “Glamorous.” Harlow and Fergie did a cute little jig together on stage before singing the iconic refrain “If you ain’t got no money take your broke ass home” together. “First Class” flew all the way to the top of the charts earlier this year, keeping them both far from broke for the foreseeable future on top of champions of commercial air travel (unlike some celebs and their friends who need loaner PJs).