Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Violating Release Conditions

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday, August 8, 2022, for allegedly violating the conditions of pretrial release in his ongoing federal drug case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed. During a proceeding this afternoon, his bond was revoked, meaning he will be detained pending trial. The “Trap Queen” rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, stands accused of threatening a person via FaceTime, according to court documents. During a December 11, 2021, call, Maxwell allegedly “possessed a gun, threatened to kill him, and called an individual a ‘rat,’ despite the fact that this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release,” court documents claim. Authorities claim that they have a video recording of this FaceTime. Maxwell allegedly held the gun “pointing it toward” the person, identified in court papers as “John Doe.”

Maxwell had been out on a $500,000 bond. Maxwell, the feds alleged, “was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.” Six people have been charged in this alleged drug conspiracy. Maxwell’s arrest last year came hours before he was scheduled to take the stage at Rolling Loud New York. A federal law-enforcement source previously told Vulture that he was taken into custody at Citi Field in Queens, where he was going to perform at 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.