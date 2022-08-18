Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series, Feud: Capote’s Women, found its author, Truman Capote. Pride and Prejudice’s Tom Hollander will take on the Breakfast at Tiffany’s novelist in the second season, according to Deadline. Feud: Capote’s Women is an adaption of Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era that details Capote’s relationships with his female friends, who he called his “swans.” He famously stabbed them in the back in 1975 when he published “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire; the short stories detailed the lives of New York’s socialites: Barbara “Babe” Paley, Gloria Guinness, Marella Agnelli, Slim Hayward, Pamela Churchill, C. Z. Guest, and Lee Radziwill. The stories were part of his never published final novel, Answered Prayers.

Joining Hollander are Calista Flockhart as Jackie Kennedy’s sister Lee Radziwill and Diane Lane as fashion icon Slim Keith. Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny were previously announced as socialites Babe Paley and C.Z. Guest. Behind the scenes, Oscar-nominated Gus Van Sant will direct all eight episodes, and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz will pen the entire season. As the Murphy-verse transitions into the streaming space, it’s unclear if the show will land alongside its siblings on Hulu after airing on FX.