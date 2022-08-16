Florence Pugh Single! (No, Not Music.)

Flossie Rose. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Welcome to Florence Pugh’s single era. Following the success of her earnest YouTube acoustic covers from nearly a decade ago, the Don’t Worry Darling actor has released her long-awaited debut … wait. [Squints.] Actually, it appears that Florence Pugh is single, as in no longer attached to the Scrubs actor Zach Braff after a three-year relationship, with no plans to release music anytime soon (rude). She and Braff quietly separated earlier this year, and they kept the breakup on the down low to avoid the glee of Zach-ence antis. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” said Pugh in a Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.” Honestly, Ms. Pugh, the only thing we have an opinion about is your music career. How dare you release sincere Jack Johnson, the Lumineers, and “Wonderwall” covers under the iconic stage name Flossie Rose, only to abandon your early musician dreams? Ma’am, where is the album?

In other Florence Pugh news, she’s not not addressing rumors about the set of Don’t Worry Darling, out September 23. What she does reveal is that Pugh was set to play Bunny, a supporting role, but eventually took on the lead role of Alice Chambers with Wilde now playing Bunny. “It was a different beast,” Pugh said on moving into the role of Alice. “I love playing a distressed woman.” The only drawback of starring alongside the “most famous pop star in the world”? “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” she said. “It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that.” Welp, Flossie’s just not about the pop-star life right now. Truly a pity!