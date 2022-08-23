What’s Going on with FN Meka and Capitol Records?

Photo: Capitol Records

After a short stint on Capitol Records’ roster, A.I. rapper FN Meka has been removed from their lineup “effective immediately” after backlash online after an insensitive Instagram post from 2019 mocking police brutality resurfaced online. The post was eventually deleted by the Meka account (the account was also put on private), but it continued to draw negative attention and criticism, leading Capitol Records to drop them from their label. But what led up to an A.I. robot getting a record deal? Below is a look at FN Meka’s career and who is behind the controversial account.

Who is FN Meka?

FN Meka is a self-described “Robot rapper not accepted by this world.” His Tik Toks show off Louis Vuitton, Rolls Royce cars, and gold Pokemón cards on chains, all digital, of course. According to Meka’s creators and Factory New’s co-founders Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, a human performs the vocals for Meka, the voice most often being Kyle The Hooligan, as revealed by Genius’s Jacques Morel. The A.I. also collaborates with other AI as “co-writers.” Their first Tik Tok was posted three years ago and they have over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Signing onto Capitol Records and backlash:

On August 12, Capitol Records announced that they had signed their first virtual artist, citing him as the number one “virtual being” on Tik Tok with over 10 million followers. He debuted his first single with them, “Florida Water,” featuring GUNNA (who was incarcerated during the release) and Fortnite player Clix that same day. After the announcement, people online began criticizing the label’s decision to invest money into virtual artists instead of Black musicians. One Twitter user Temisan Adoki tweeted that Meka “represents the complete bastardization, colonization, and whitewashing of hip-hop and total control of Black Music altogether.” Soon after, people began unearthing old posts from the account, including one that depicted Meka being hit by a police officer while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

An AI rapper that says the n-word fabricating police brutality… literally every single thing about this is so off-key pic.twitter.com/9bC7odudlZ — mitch (@limitedmitch) August 23, 2022

All of the criticism of Capitol Records escalated on Tuesday, August 23, when the activist group Industry Blackout wrote an open letter to Capitol Records, calling the artificial rapper a “direct insult to the Black community” for its “amalgamation of gross stereotypes, appropriative mannerism that derive from Black artists, [and] complete with slurs infused in lyrics.” They demanded the partnership be terminated and a formal public apology. Two hours later, Joe Coscarelli from The New York Times shared on Twitter that the record label “severed ties” with Meka after the backlash, according to a statement:

CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effectively immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days– your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.

FN Meka’s music has been removed from all platforms.