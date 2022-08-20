Gary Busey Faces Charges from New Jersey Fan Convention

Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Gary Busey was charged with sexual offenses at the Monster Mania convention in New Jersey earlier this month, where he was a featured guest for all three days. The Cherry Hill police stated that a 78-year-old Malibu, California, resident was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment. The police later confirmed in a tweet that it was the Buddy Holly actor. Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the charges were “about contact. It was about touching.” Deadline reported that he had “allegedly groped at least two victims” during the horror film fan event. The police also stated that they received “multiple complaints” about Busey.

Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.