Golden Globes May Return to NBC in 2023

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

After bowing out of airing the awards show last year, NBC will reportedly air the Golden Globes next January, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While NBC nor the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have confirmed this news, The Hollywood Reporter shared that several “high-level sources” were briefed on the plan to return the awards show to the network. Deadline called the news “premature” as their source stated that it was “not a done deal.” A HFPA spokesperson and an NBC spokesperson both declined to comment separately when Vulture asked about the potential return. The HFPA was under fire over the past year for lack of diversity in its membership and unethical business practices, including participating in lavish junkets from studios and networks. Because of the controversy, NBC declined to air the awards show thus the show did not air live anywhere else, not even online.

Allegedly, the show will air on Tuesday, January 10 as the other Sundays of January are filled up from New Years, the Superbowl, and the Critics Choice Awards. With the show reportedly airing on NBC, will more celebrities be inclined to celebrate their future nominations, or at least become the cure of what ails you? Unless there are major changes to the organization, there may not be major changes in their support from publicists, talent, and the public.