You’ll Love This Guys & Dolls Cast a Bushel and a Peck

James Monroe Iglehart and Jessie Mueller. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images and Bruce Glikas/WireImage

When it comes to top-tier casts reviving beloved classics, theatergoers have really been getting spoiled lately. Patti LuPone just took her final bow in Company, Sara Bareilles and Brian d’Arcy James (among many others) have been getting raves for Into the Woods, and do we even need to remind you about James McAvoy in Cyrano? The next stacked cast in a classic is already on its way, but sorry, Broadway-goers — you’ll have to take the train to D.C. for this one. The Kennedy Center is putting on Guys & Dolls as part of its Broadway Center Stage series this fall, with a cast that could fill out any Great White Way marquee. Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart stars as Nathan Detroit, alongside Beautiful winner Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide. Oh, and theater power couple Phillipa Soo (heading right over from playing Cinderella in Into the Woods) and Steven Pasquale (who recently stunned in Assassins) will appear onstage together for the first time as central couple Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson. They’re not the only connection on this production, either: Mueller reunites with Beautiful director Marc Bruni, who’s helming this production. Itching to see this cast rock the boat? You’ve only got ten chances, from October 7–16, so don’t make it a gamble and get those train tickets now.