The Halloween film franchise is seeing new beginnings (and endings) in the streaming era. The next sequel is the 13th and final installment of the Halloween franchise, with Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards reprising their roles from the previous films. Directed by Halloween Kills’s director David Gordon Green, the film will premiere in theaters and stream on Peacock on October 14, giving fans plenty of time to watch before the titular holiday. In a special video for Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis (joined by a spooky friend) announced the premiere date for the film and thanked fans for the “honor of [her] life” as she played Michael Myer’s #1 target, Laurie Strode. “We discovered that there are people who want to go to theaters and scream their guts out and other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out. But what we knew is that people watched. And we got great results, both at the box office and from streaming,” said Curtis when discussing how the distribution of Halloween Kills influenced the final film.

