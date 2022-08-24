June Goes Full Olenna Tyrell in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer

If currently living through a dystopian era isn’t enough for you, why not watch sci-fi terror unfold from the comfort of your home? The fifth season of Bruce Miller’s The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the book of the same name from Margaret Atwood, comes out later this summer, and the trailer promises more blood, power struggles, spooky yoga, and, obviously, handmaids. June will face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford, while his widow, Serena, struggles to keep her power in Canada. “I need her to know it was me,” June says in the new trailer, like a future Olenna Tyrell. While Alexis Bledel announced that she will not be returning to the series for season five, other cast members like Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, and O-T Fagbenle are slated to return. The Emmy-winning series premieres its fifth season on September 14 on Hulu. Guess Game of Thrones DVDs make it through the apocalypse!

