These Are All the Hannahs That Could’ve Montana’d

Photo: DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN) MILEY CYRUS

Is it surprising that Disney Channel considered multiple actresses for the part of Hannah Montana? No. But is the internet really interested in who made the final auditions with Miley Cyrus? Oh woah-oh woah-ohhhh, yeah-eah-eah-eah. “I have some tea beyond the tea to spill,” AJ wrote on her joint Twitter account with her sister, Aly, on Monday. “Gary Marsh originally offered the role of “Hannah Montana” to Aly and I was offered the role of “Lilly Truscott” (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in).” Until last year, Marsh was the chief creative officer and president of Disney Branded TV. Aly & AJ’s tweet comes after Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London took to TikTok last week to respond to a claim that the singer Belinda almost got the best of both worlds instead of Miley. “I discovered Miley Cyrus,” London said. “I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top 3 for the role of Hannah.” She then showed a photo with the names of the final three actresses who auditioned at the 2005 network test “out of over 1,200 girls”: Miley, Taylor Momsen (Jenny in Gossip Girl), and Daniella Monet (Trina in Victorious). To all the other Hannahs that could have Montana’d before … feel free to come forward.

I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill. Gary Marsh originally offered the role of “Hannah Montana” to Aly and I was offered the role of “Lilly Truscott” (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in) https://t.co/yCH7BIfgmT — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) August 22, 2022