Harry Styles Also Has a Lot of TV to Catch Up On

At the end of a day filled with the hard work of being an internationally popular pop star, Harry Styles needs to kick up his feet and put something on the telly. It’s only natural! But there’s no especially glamorous streaming channel for only celebrities, so even Styles is watching shows like the rest of us. In Rolling Stone, Styles provides us with an insight into his queue. Currently, he needs to “see if The Bear is as good as everyone tells him it is,” which like, okay, just read Vulture’s reviews, Harry. More important, though, Styles is “gutted” to have missed the current season of Love Island, and he’s ready to get back on that love train. This isn’t the first time he has revealed his impeccable taste in television, though. In 2019, Styles recommended The Other Two to Rolling Stone, saying, “It’s really funny.” Harry, just throwing it out there: I’m sure Brooke Dubek would be thrilled to manage you. I mean, she already manages Alessia Cara.