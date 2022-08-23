HBO Max Cancels Six Animated Projects, Including Batman: Caped Crusader

Streamliner At your service. Photo: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Animation

It’s just not a good time to be a bat-themed superhero at HBO Max, isn’t it? TV Line reports that the streamer has continued its content purge by not moving forward with several animated projects, including Batman: The Caped Crusader. Executive produced by Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves (The Batman), and Ed Brubaker, the show was ordered to series in May 2021. The other animated titles that HBO Max has HBO axe’d are Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (working title). But there’s still a chance they might survive, because all six projects are reportedly continuing production while they are shopped around to potential new homes. The news comes just a few days after 200 episodes of Sesame Street joined dozens of other titles in disappearing off of HBO Max. For now, it seems like the platform is mostly taking aim at family-friendly content or children’s programming. So, you know, 10 million viewers can rest easy knowing that House of the Dragon is pretty safe.