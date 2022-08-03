HBO Max Weirdly Took Some Movies Down Without Saying Why

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

Something strange is going on over at HBO Max. After the news of Warner Bros. Discovery shelving DC’s upcoming straight-to-streaming Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, keen-eyed Reddit users noticed that certain Max Original films had been pulled from the service altogether. Variety confirmed the report, stating that at least six films made and released exclusively on the streaming service were recently pulled from HBO Max without the company mentioning it in its monthly reports of films leaving the service. (While movies coming and going on streaming services is common, quietly removing a streamer’s own original content is not.) The six films in question are the Lana Condor– and Cole Sprouse–starring Moonshot, Robert Zemeckis’s remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle, Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, Doug Liman’s COVID flick Locked Down with Anne Hathaway (what’s Warner Bros’ beef here?! Kidding … maybe) and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and lastly, director Angel Manuel Soto’s Charm City Kings. Meanwhile, LeBron James’s reboot of House Party was scheduled for a July 28 release and now is absent from the calendar entirely. The films, except LeBron’s, are available for purchase or rent on VOD platforms.

While Warner Bros. Discovery has not commented on the situation — we have yet to receive a response of our own — the news comes ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, August 4. In a June 2022 issue of Buffering, Josef Adalian wrote that while HBO Max has been thriving, and the service is No. 1 on Vulture’s streamer power rankings(!), the second half of the year will be “anything but stable” as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continues to lead the company into new ventures, preferably ones that involve making movies for the big screen. Per Buffering, the word is that he feels future “movies on the Made for Max slate should now come in with a budget under $35 million.” Variety did state that the removal of the service’s six Max Originals was an effort to “cut costs” by axing less-popular streaming titles — after publishing a separate report claiming an insider’s reasoning for Batgirl being shelved was “taxes.” Looks like HBO Max’s year of instability starts now.