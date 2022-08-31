Harley Quinn Season 4 Survives the Warner Bros. Discovery Purges

Photo: HBO Max/YouTube

Harlivy 4-ever. The only show brave enough to let Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy be crime-doing girlfriends will live to crime another day. HBO Max has renewed Harley Quinn for a fourth season, albeit with a new showrunner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, longtime HQ writer Sarah Peters will step up as showrunner. Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker will remain as producers on the show. “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as the former psychiatrist/Joker gf as she becomes her own villain. She gets a gang of her own, falls in love with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and learns to balance her needs with those of her partner — something the Joker (Alan Tudyk) wasn’t really interested in engendering. The show also stars Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Sanaa Latham as Catwoman, J.B. Smoove as a talking plant, Ron Funches as King Shark, and What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillen as Bludhaven’s #1 cake factory, Nightwing. It was unclear whether the show would survive under David Zaslav’s rule, or be consigned to the ash heap of history like so many other Bat-projects.