Janelle James Won ‘Most Shocked’ at 2022 HCAs

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Janelle James learned a hard truth about fancy award shows at August 13’s Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards: They don’t let you know if you’re gonna win ahead of time. Collecting her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, she was stunned to find out that the reactions actors make on stage are not preplanned. “I truly thought that you find out that you win beforehand, and actors just do a whole ‘ohhhh!’ thing,” she said. “I was, like, dinking and everything. I was chilling!” James won for her role of Principal Ava Coleman on Abbott Elementary, one of the breakout hits of the 2021/2022 season. The show nabbed 4 HCA Awards — including Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy. A complete list of winners is below. But nobody even came close to winning Most Shocked Award Winner. That trophy belongs to James.

MADE MY WHOLE WEEK pic.twitter.com/yERCSy3b3g — s (@chastwinss) August 14, 2022

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

Lego Masters

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

The Survivor

Best Writing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”

Best Directing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry, “701N”

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Rick and Morty

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Dan Fogelman, This is Us, “The Train”

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Best Cable Series, Drama

Tie: Better Call Saul and Succession

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

This is Us

Special Honorary Awards

TV Breakout Star: Quinta Brunson

TV Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito

Virtuoso Award: Mandy Moore