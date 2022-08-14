Janelle James Won ‘Most Shocked’ at 2022 HCAs

Janelle James learned a hard truth about fancy award shows at August 13’s Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards: They don’t let you know if you’re gonna win ahead of time. Collecting her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, she was stunned to find out that the reactions actors make on stage are not preplanned. “I truly thought that you find out that you win beforehand, and actors just do a whole ‘ohhhh!’ thing,” she said. “I was, like, dinking and everything. I was chilling!” James won for her role of Principal Ava Coleman on Abbott Elementary, one of the breakout hits of the 2021/2022 season. The show nabbed 4 HCA Awards — including Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy. A complete list of winners is below. But nobody even came close to winning Most Shocked Award Winner. That trophy belongs to James.
Best Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series
Lego Masters
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie
The Survivor
Best Writing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”
Best Directing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys”
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry, “701N”
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie
Rick and Morty
Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets, “Pilot”
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Dan Fogelman, This is Us, “The Train”
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Best Cable Series, Drama
Tie: Better Call Saul and Succession
Best Cable Series, Comedy
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus
Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama
This is Us
Special Honorary Awards
TV Breakout Star: Quinta Brunson
TV Icon Award: Giancarlo Esposito
Virtuoso Award: Mandy Moore