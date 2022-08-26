House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season of Fire, Blood, and Blondes

“We got renewed.” Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Ain’t got your fix o’ Targaryen content yet? The dragon riders are coming back with a fire in their bellies. Following a premiere that garnered what HBO called “the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history,” the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The show is based on the Fire & Blood series by George R.R. Martin, and shows what happened 200 years before Dany did … all that. “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” said Francesca Orsi, the Executive VP of HBO Programming in a press release. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.” We look forward to more creepy little blonde kids and more ferocious dragons, but still wish the names “Princess Rhaenyra” and “Princess Rhaenys” were a little easier to differentiate.