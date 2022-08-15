Viola Davis Will Be the Head Honcho of the Hunger Games Prequel

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Hunger Games prequel continues to draw today’s most exciting actors into the arena. Per Deadline, Viola Davis will star in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul. That means that she’ll be in charge of the 10th annual Hunger Games, the backdrop for the upcoming dystopian flick. “Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable,” director Francis Lawrence said. “[Coriolanus] Snow’s savvy as a political operator develops in no small part due to his experiences with her as the games’ most commanding figure.” The news is the latest in a series of casting announcements — most recently, Lionsgate revealed that Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage would be playing Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy. Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer also passed on Lexi’s play to officially join the movie as Tigris Snow, the mentee and older cousin of Coriolanus Snow.

Other Songbirds and Snakes announcements have arrived in a far less straightforward manner. In a Taylor Swift–inspired move, West Side Story and Snow White’s Rachel Zegler posted a cryptic tweet (tweet!) on May 30 where the first letter of each word spelled out “Lucy Gray Baird,” the protagonist in the Hunger Games prequel. The following day, Deadline confirmed that Zegler had been officially cast to join the series as Baird, a tribute from District 12. Starring in another beloved franchise where you can show off your insane singing voice? It’s like killing two songbirds with one stone. Schafer and Zegler join Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, the antagonist in the original series, who mentors Baird as she captures everyone’s attention by singing during the reaping ceremony. Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth screenwriter Michael Lesslie will pen the script for the adaption of Suzanne Collins’s book series.

This post has been updated.