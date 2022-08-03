Shea Couleé Joins the Cast of Ironheart on Disney+

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Hotline Agency

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé is the latest star to sign on to Ironheart, the latest Marvel show in development at Disney+. The character of Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, will be introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before starring in her own series. Because it wouldn’t be a MCU property if it didn’t require you to do some homework rather than enjoy a standalone story. Per Deadline, Dominique Thorne will play Ironheart. Couleé, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo) will round out the cast in unspecified roles. Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) will serve as head writer.

In comics lore, Riri Williams crafts her own Iron Man-esque suit while studying at MIT. She is tutored in the hero-ing arts by Tony Stark, something that instead happened to Spider-Man in the MCU. Since Riri’s introduction to the MCU hinge on Wakanda Forever, the show has been pushed back as that movie experienced delay after delay after delay. Ironheart is set to debut on Disney+ Fall 2023, in between Loki season 2 and X-Men ‘97 in the greater Phase 5 calendar.