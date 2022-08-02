Jake Gyllenhaal Won’t Let You in the Bar in Road House Reboot

Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Jake Gyllenhaal will stop bar fights and take away your fake IDs. No, not only because it’s the right thing to do but because Gyllenhaal will star in the reimagined take on the rowdy and rustic film Road House for Amazon Prime Video, according to Variety. He will play a retired UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at an unruly bar in the Florida Keys but “soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.” Joining Gyllenhaal in the Dominican Republic, where they’re filming the movie, are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, and more. Gyllenhall and director Doug Liman were first reported to be attached to the project back in November 2021. The script will be penned by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry, who both wrote the upcoming films Play Dirty and Doc Savage.

In the original 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze, Swayze plays James Dalton, a cooler, aka a bouncer, at a refurbished roadside bar who uncovers the corruption of the town by a local businessman. There was a previously announced Road House remake starring Ronda Rousey as Dalton’s role. However, that reboot was confirmed to be canned when rumors of the Gyllenhaal film first surfaced. Next round’s on him!