Jay-Z and Meek Mill Agree They ‘Could Never Beef’

Jay-Z and Meek Mill, BFFLs. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Don’t give God all the credit for this one. Jay-Z squashed rumors of an apparently nonexistent beef with Meek Mill after the rapper left Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation in July, in a verse for DJ Khaled’s new song “God Did,” off his album of the same name. After reasonably sized outings from Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, Jay-Z drops a four-minute verse, and toward the very end, raps, “Me and Meek could never beef / I freed that n- - - - from a whole bid.” (“Hov did,” he added, to the likely chagrin of executive producer Allah.) Meek agreed online, tweeting, “Never!!!!!!” He later celebrated Khaled’s latest album, also tweeting, “GOD ALWAYS DID 💎 about to roll up zone out!” It’s great to see these two supporting each other — but still sad to see Meek’s low standards for smoking music.