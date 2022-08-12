Jeffrey Toobin, Who Still Had a Job After That, Exits CNN

Jeffrey Toobin on Zoom for CNN. Photo: CNN/YouTube

In case you forgot, Jeffrey Toobin still kept one of his jobs after his notorious “Zoom dick incident” in 2020. (And in case you forgot, that was a thing that happened during the hell-depths of 2020!) The New Yorker may have fired its longtime legal journalist after he masturbated on video during a work Zoom call, but Toobin was welcomed back to CNN after a nearly eight-month suspension to continue working as the network’s chief legal analyst. Now, over a year later, Toobin announced on Twitter (where, curiously, he still has a New Yorker cartoon avatar) that he’s leaving his CNN job after 20 years. How poetic that it ends with him getting himself off — the network, that is. Per the Wrap, viewers were recently mad that, given the man’s own understanding of workplace norms, Toobin expressed outrage over the leaking of the Supreme Court opinion overturning abortion rights. But the departure still doesn’t spell the end of Toobin’s career, with his book about the Oklahoma City bombing due from Simon & Schuster in 2023.

Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving @cnn after my vacation. Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues. Watch for my next book, about the Oklahoma City bombing, coming in 2023 from @simonandschuster — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) August 12, 2022