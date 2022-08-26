Obviously, J.Lo Sang for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding

Newlyweds. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

J.Lo’s wedding to Ben Affleck was an extravagant affair, across multiple ceremonies with multiple dresses per ceremony, appropriate for their 20-years-in-the-making marriage. And as it turns out, the singer herself topped off last weekend’s festivities at her husband’s Georgia estate with a performance dedicated to their renewed love. No, it wasn’t something from Marry Me or “El Anillo” or even “I Luh Ya Papi” — she wrote this one specifically for Ben. TMZ published a clip of Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) performing a song seemingly titled “Can’t Get Enough,” while still in her wedding dress and with backup dancers, in front of a seated B.Aff. “You know I’m still in love with you,” Lopez sings before getting the audience in on the hook, “You know, I can’t get enough!” The music critics over at TMZ said “the lyrics are pretty affectionate” and noted the “catchy hook.” The outlet also reported that Ben “really seemed to enjoy his front-row seat … just check out the loving look on his face as he watches his bride strut her stuff.” As if you wouldn’t be overjoyed to get a personal J.Lo concert.