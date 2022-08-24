John Boyega Is Done With Star Wars: ‘I’m Good Off It’

John Boyega Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Star Wars actor John Boyega needs a break from the space opera that made him famous. In an interview with John Fugelsang on Sirius XM’s Tell Me Everything, the upcoming Breaking star reveals that Episode IX may very well be his last appearance in the franchise. “At this point, I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” he says on the show. “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like VII to IX was good for me.” Although his Star Wars role might be finished, he feels confident about the allies he has found in the business and his future path in the industry. “To be fair, the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with … versatility is my path.” The proof is in the pudding: He’s slated to appear in three films in 2022 including The Woman King, which stars Davis.

The studio’s treatment of Black actors still looms large for the 30-year-old. In 2020, Boyega spoke out against Disney for failing to properly market Black actors, and he believes he didn’t get the proper support when he experienced racist backlash from Star Wars stans over his casting, though he does feel good about Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram receiving the support he was initially denied. “Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room. Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega says. “You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, Let’s just be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support … for me fulfills my time where I didn’t get the support.” Boyega emphasized he does not “feel bitter at all,” though he has every right to be.