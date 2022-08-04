Joker: Folie à Deux Is Officially a Lady Gaga Movie

J-j-j-joker face. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Oh, oh, oh, oh, she’s in love with Jo-kuh-uh, Jo-kuh-uh! Italianx icon Lady Gaga will be starring in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’s Oscar-winning film Joker, giving the Joker franchise a guaranteed in with the gay community (next up: Folie à Deux jockstraps). A video was shared on social media officially announcing the news, set to a jaunty little tune. Joaquin Phoenix will be back in the role of Mr. Joker, and the movie will be released on October 4, 2024, a date that cannot come fast enough in this household. The film reportedly will be a musical. What we also know, simply based on previous experience, is that the press tour, L. Gaga’s chosen venue for prolonged performance art, will be as fun to watch as the actual film, if not more so.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

But with all this newly confirmed information, there are still quite a lot of rumors swirling around. It’s unclear who Gaga is playing, though all signs point toward Harley Quinn. We have just one thing to say: How great!